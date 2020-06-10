On Monday, 8 June, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building at Mumbai’s Malad. Disha had also worked with Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. Now, both Varun and Sushant have taken to social media to mourn Disha’s demise.Varun shared a photo of him and Disha on Instagram and wrote, “Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too soon”.Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Ends Life: ReportSonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha commented on Varun’s post, heartbroken by the news.Sushant Singh wrote on his Insta story, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace”.According to reports, Disha was staying with her fiance when the incident took place. The reason behind her suicide is not yet known. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.