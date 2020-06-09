According to a report by peepingmoon.com, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian committed suicide on Monday (8 June) night by jumping off a building at Malad in Mumbai. Disha was immediately taken to a hospital in Borivali where she was declared dead.She was reportedly staying with her fiance when the incident took place. Disha was working with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone.Apart from Sushant Singh, she had previously managed celebrities like Bharti Singh, Varun Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.The reason behind her taking this extreme step is not known yet. As per the report, her parents’ statement has been recorded and her fiance’s is yet to be done.The spate of suicides has gripped the showbiz industry ever since the coronavirus lockdown. Some time back, Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta ended her life. She was 25. Preksha took her life by hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Before that, TV actor Manmeet Garewal had also committed suicide.(Inputs: peepingmoon.com)(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)