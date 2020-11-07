SSR Case: Rhea’s Brother Showik Chakraborty Seeks Bail Again

Showik Chakraborty's bail plea, filed through lawyer Satish Maneshinde, said that no drug was recovered from his possession and NCB’s only evidence is the statements of the co-accused.

It added that Showik was denied bail on the grounds that voluntary statements were made by other accused detailing his role in the case. The plea said that these statements now cannot be admissible evidence after the SC ruled that NCB officers are to be considered “police officers” and hence, all statements recorded by them under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cannot be considered confessions.

Following the SC judgment, the NCB had said that there is sufficient evidence in terms of digital records to prove the involvement of the accused in the case. So far, 25 people have been arrested in the case with a few, including Rhea, being granted bail.