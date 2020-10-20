Showik Chakraborty's Bail Hearing to Take Place Today

While hearing the bail pleas, Justice Sarang Kotwal had held that Showik "was not only knowing many drug dealers, but, he was in touch with them and was actually transacting with them. Thus, he is part of chain of drug dealers. At this stage, the investigating agency has sufficient material to show that he is a part of a chain of drug dealers engaged in illicit traffic of drugs."

His situation was different from Rhea's because of this fact, that he was connected to a number of drug dealers who were being investigated by the NCB.

The court had noted that Showik appeared to be an "important link in the chain of drug dealers" and that considering his involvement with a large network, "it is not possible to observe that he is not likely to commit such offences in future". Therefore, his bail was rejected.