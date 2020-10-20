Showik Chakraborty's Bail Hearing to Take Place Today
While Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on 7 October, Showik's plea was rejected.
On Wednesday, 7 October, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty. However, her brother Showik's plea was rejected. Showik Chakraborty's bail plea hearing will take place on Tuesday, 20 October. Both Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to a drug angle related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Rhea had been arrested on 8 September, while Showik was arrested on 4 September on charges of procurement and consumption of drugs.
While hearing the bail pleas, Justice Sarang Kotwal had held that Showik "was not only knowing many drug dealers, but, he was in touch with them and was actually transacting with them. Thus, he is part of chain of drug dealers. At this stage, the investigating agency has sufficient material to show that he is a part of a chain of drug dealers engaged in illicit traffic of drugs."
His situation was different from Rhea's because of this fact, that he was connected to a number of drug dealers who were being investigated by the NCB.
The court had noted that Showik appeared to be an "important link in the chain of drug dealers" and that considering his involvement with a large network, "it is not possible to observe that he is not likely to commit such offences in future". Therefore, his bail was rejected.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.