Desperately Want You Back: Sushant's Sisters Remember the Actor
Meetu and Priyanka shared pictures from the prayer meet held for Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh, and Neetu Singh came together for the actor's memorial on his first death anniversary. Priyanka and Meetu shared pictures from the memorial and posted heartfelt notes for the actor, on social media.
Priyanka talked about the lasting effect Sushant's passing has had on their lives and wrote, "To put it simply, life without you is not the same. After mom’s departure, we had inspiration to make our lives worthwhile as a tribute to her love. While your absence has rendered it totally devoid of any bearings, mercy or hope. The plethora of emotions that is our constant companion now, ranges from numbness, helplessness, hopelessness to desperation, anguish, agony & rage."
Remarking that she suffers from 'survivor's guilt', she added, "Though your physical form no longer graces this earth, you are ever so close & present in each moment of our lives- walking, sleeping, dreaming throbbing in us with every pulse of life. Your presence is now as visceral as it is vital. You truly have become immortal... like forever. And yes, finding myself in this god-forsaken world without you, I suffer from survivor’s guilt."
In the picture, all three sisters sit next to Sushant's photo decorated with garlands with a ceremonial prayer setup in front of them.
Meetu Singh, in a similar post, wrote, "My Pride, our Pride, Since the past few days grave despair has been brooding in the back of my mind. Last year’s fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life."
Adding that she wished to 'mould Sushant's being out of her emotions', she added, "Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different. I bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have mould your being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence."
"When despite all odds we used to get want we wanted for ourselves, you always used to say 'Aap kaise kuch bhai kar leti hain na, Ruby di', I wish those words were true, because I desperately want you back but no matter how much I pray, work or talk, you are not coming back," she continued.
Meetu added that she will continue to live her life with a purpose and promised to get Sushant justice.
"Things just don’t feel right without you, everything I come across reminds me of you. It becomes physically impossible to maintain my composure at times. But I will not let my Mom down, and for Her and your sake, I will try to live life with a purpose of evolution. Jaan, all I want you to know is that your name will always shine in all our hearts and I will do everything in my mortal powers to get you Justice."Sushant SIngh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh, Instagram
Sushant is survived by his father and four sisters. Sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is currently in the US, had earlier this month informed that she was heading to the mountains for a retreat. On Sushant's death anniversary, 14 June, several celebrities including Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon posted tributes for the actor.
