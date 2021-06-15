Desperately Want You Back: Sushant's Sisters Remember the Actor

Adding that she wished to 'mould Sushant's being out of her emotions', she added, "Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different. I bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have mould your being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence."

"When despite all odds we used to get want we wanted for ourselves, you always used to say 'Aap kaise kuch bhai kar leti hain na, Ruby di', I wish those words were true, because I desperately want you back but no matter how much I pray, work or talk, you are not coming back," she continued.

Meetu added that she will continue to live her life with a purpose and promised to get Sushant justice.