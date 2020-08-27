My Chat With Mahesh Bhatt Had Nothing to Do With Sushant: Rhea

She was further asked about her conversations with Mahesh Bhatt after she left Sushant's house on 8 June. Rhea said, "I was definitely very upset and hurt because he (Sushant) didn't call me back, and didn't want me back. Is it over for him, I thought? I wondered if he wanted to push me away because I was unwell. But my conversation with Mahesh Bhatt saab had nothing to do with that."

On the allegations of changing Sushant's staff, Rhea said, "This is a baseless allegation. I did not do anything to gain control of his life. He knew Siddharth since before he knew me and used to live with him before I came. Samuel Miranda was hired by his sister, Priyanka. Even Keshav, Neeraj and Dipesh were with him since before me. In fact, he introduced me to them. I did not hire them."