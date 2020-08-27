My Chat With Mahesh Bhatt Had Nothing to Do With Sushant: Rhea
Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up about her partner Sushant Singh Rajput.
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is underway, with the CBI now handling the probe. Now, in an interview with India Today, Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up about the allegations on her, of gaining control of Sushant's life and destroying 8 hard drives.
Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani, in a statement to the CBI, had said that Rhea and Sushant had a fight on 8 June and eight hard drives were destroyed by her after that. When Rajdeep Sardesai asked Rhea about the same, she said she never knew of any hard drive.
"This is a baseless allegation, there was no hard drive that I know of, no one came while I was there. Perhaps, after I left, his sister, who was there from June 8 to June 13, may have called someone, but I am not aware of it. Till the time I was there, nothing of the sort happened."Rhea Chakrobarty
She was further asked about her conversations with Mahesh Bhatt after she left Sushant's house on 8 June. Rhea said, "I was definitely very upset and hurt because he (Sushant) didn't call me back, and didn't want me back. Is it over for him, I thought? I wondered if he wanted to push me away because I was unwell. But my conversation with Mahesh Bhatt saab had nothing to do with that."
On the allegations of changing Sushant's staff, Rhea said, "This is a baseless allegation. I did not do anything to gain control of his life. He knew Siddharth since before he knew me and used to live with him before I came. Samuel Miranda was hired by his sister, Priyanka. Even Keshav, Neeraj and Dipesh were with him since before me. In fact, he introduced me to them. I did not hire them."
Rhea also revealed that Sandip Ssingh never came to Sushant's home. She said, "I don't know Sandip, he has never come home, and never called. If he is such a good friend, where was he for the last year and a half?"
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.