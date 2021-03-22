Sushant Chose His Career & Moved On: Ankita on Being Blamed
Ankita Lokhande has spoken up about being blamed for her and late Sushant Singh Rajput's break-up.
Ankita Lokhande has spoken up about being blamed for her and late Sushant Singh Rajput's break-up. Ankita and Sushant, who worked together in Pavitra Rishta, ended their six-year-long relationship in 2016.
In an interview to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said that she chose to remain silent then because she didn't want to create a 'tamasha'. Ankita also said that she isn't blaming anyone but wants to clarify things.
"Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, ‘Tumne chhoda Sushant ko’ (Today, people are blaming me for breaking up with Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with a lot of things".Ankita Lokhande, Actor
Ankita added that she had broken down after their break-up but her family stood by her. "For me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me. My life was finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I am not blaming anyone. He chose his way. I gave him the full right, ‘Chal, yeh teri zindagi hai (it’s your life), you can go on.’ But then, I was battling with something very badly and my family stood by me. I came out very strongly", the actor told the publication.
In an Instagram live some time back, Ankita had called out the hate she was receiving following Sushant's death.
