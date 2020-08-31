Sushant Case: Rhea To Record Her Statement To CBI for Fourth Day
Rhea had reportedly been quizzed for nine hours on Sunday.
Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation for the fourth day on Monday, 31 August. The CBI is currently probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate today. Gaurav Arya's name has been linked to the drugs angle in connection with Rajput's death. His name came up in Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations related to drugs. Arya was quoted by ANI on Sunday as saying, "I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met her (Rhea) in 2017".
On Sunday, 30 August, Rhea Chakraborty was reportedly questioned for nine hours about the medical treatment administered to Sushant. She was also probed on the chats related to drugs that had surfaced some time back.
