Sushant Case: NCB Files Criminal Case Against Rhea, 3 Others

NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana told the publication that they have launched a formal investigation to expose the nexus of trafficking. "A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of Deputy Director (Operations) K P S Malhotra and all angles will be probed".

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has, however, denied all the charges, saying that the actor has never consumed drugs. He also added in a statement that she is ready for a blood test.