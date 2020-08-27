Sushant Case: NCB Files Criminal Case Against Rhea, 3 Others
The case has been filed after the ED alerted the NCB about some WhatsApp chats.
On Wednesday, 26 August, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a criminal case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and three of her acquaintances under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, claiming proof about consumption of banned substances, as per a report by Indian Express.
The officials said that the case was registered after the Enforcement Directorate alerted them of WhatsApp conversations between Chakraborty and others regarding cannabidiol, LSD, MDMA and marijuana.
NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana told the publication that they have launched a formal investigation to expose the nexus of trafficking. "A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of Deputy Director (Operations) K P S Malhotra and all angles will be probed".
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has, however, denied all the charges, saying that the actor has never consumed drugs. He also added in a statement that she is ready for a blood test.
NCB sources have also told the Indian Express that three others have also been booked, including Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, who has also been questioned by the ED regarding the money laundering angle that is being investigated.
Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act have been invoked in the NCB complaint. They are non-bailable provisions and entail punishment between one year and 10 years, and deal with violations of the law regarding cannabis and psychotropic substances, consumption of drugs, as well as abetment and criminal conspiracy.
The CBI is currently probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As of Thursday, 27 August, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Rajat Mewati, and the watchman of the building where the late actor was staying, Keshav, have currently been called in for questioning.
(Inputs: The Indian Express)
