Suniel Shetty Urges People to Support Flood Victims in Konkan
Suniel Shetty also announced his collaboration with the Centre for Transforming India.
Over the past month, incessant rains in the Konkan belt in Maharashtra led to river flooding which damaged infrastructure. The heavy rain in areas like Ratnagiri and Raigad led to massive losses. Actor Suniel Shetty took to social media urging people to support those affected by the disasters.
In a social media post, he wrote, “Our state needs us. For the past few days there have been unrepentant rains and unprecedented flooding in Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Landslides are also adding to the troubles. Rescue operations are on, but the locals have lost everything. Homes are submerged under 17 ft of water.”
Suniel added that he’d collaborated with Centre for Transforming India (CFTI) to help the victims of the Konkan floods. He also shared the link to the fundraiser for CFTI's food-relief initiative.
“I have tied up with the social organization that does stellar grassroot relief work. They intend to help people in Maharashtra with our support. The money raised in this fundraiser will go to buying groceries, clothes, food stuff for those affected. Let’s join hands and help. Every rupee, every dollar matters. Donate NOW. THEY NEED OUR HELP!” he wrote.
On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Ghani, written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. Ghani stars Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead. He also appeared in the gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which released in March.
