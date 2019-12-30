Suhana Khan Ushers in New Year With Ananya Panday in Alibaug

As 2019 draws to a close, Bollywood celebrities have already taken off to exotic places to usher in New Year. Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana, is however back in Mumbai to celebrate with her family and friends. Pictures shared by her cousin Alia Chhiba show her enjoying a get-together with her friends and two brothers at Shah Rukh’s Alibaug residence.

The photos show Suhana with her Aryan, AbRam and best friend and actor Ananya Panday.