‘She Was Special': Zaira Wasim Reacts to Dangal Co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's Death

The young actress, Suhani Bhatnagar who portrayed Babita Phogat in Dangal, passed away at the age of 19 on Friday. A statement from Aamir Khan's production house confirmed her death on Saturday.
Zaira Wasim, Suhani's co-star in Dangal, has also responded to the news. They played the roles of young Geeta and Babita Phogat in the film.
Zaira also extended her condolences to the grieving family. In a post on X, she wrote, “I'm shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.”
Aamir Khan's production house read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." It added, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."
Her family revealed on Saturday that she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)