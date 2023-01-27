ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Stunt Master Judo Rathnam Passes Away

Rajinikanth paid a visit and shared his memories about the stunt master after his passing.

Legendary Tamil stunt master Judo Rathnam passed away on Thursday, 26 January. The 92-year-old had worked in over 1,500 films. He worked in several blockbusters and was awarded the Kalaimamani by the State government in 2019. The ace stunt master had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films.

The stunt master, according to a news report by DT Next, was suffering from geriatric complications when he passed away. Moreover, he worked in over 40 films with veteran actor Rajinikanth. He worked in films like Payum Puli, Padikkadhavan, and Raja Chinna Raja with the actor.

Rathnam started his career with Vallavan Oruvan, in 1966.

Moreover, Rajinikanth paid a visit after he passed away and went on to share his memories him while mourning his death.

He also worked as an actor in Thamarai Kulam.

