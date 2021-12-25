Students Asked to Name Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Son in School Exam
The district education officer has said that a showcause notice will be issued to the school.
A private school in Madhya Pradesh asked its Class 6 students to write the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son in the current affairs examination, as per a report by NDTV. The question was asked by Academic Heights Public School in Khandwa district.
Parents lodged a complaint with the education department, demanding action against the management of the school.
"Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan," was the question. Parent body head Anish Jharjhare told NDTV that instead of asking such a question, the school should have asked about historical figures like Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji.
Sanjiv Bhalerao, Khandwa district education officer, told the publication that a showcause notice will be issued to the school, and based on its response action will be taken.
