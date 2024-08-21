Stree 2 Box Office Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor Film Mints Over ₹250 Crore

On Wednesday, Stree 2 earned ₹8.5 crore. Its earnings on previous days were ₹51.8 crore on day one, ₹31.4 crore on day two, ₹43.85 crore on day three, ₹55.9 crore on day four, and ₹38.1 crore on day five. On day six, the film brought in ₹25 crore in India, according to early estimates, bringing its total to ₹254.55 crore. On Tuesday, the film had a 37.55% occupancy rate for Hindi shows.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.