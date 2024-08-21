Stree 2 Box Office Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor Film Mints Over ₹250 Crore

On its sixth day, Stree 2 crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk.com. Released alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the film has been performing exceptionally well. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree.
On Wednesday, Stree 2 earned ₹8.5 crore. Its earnings on previous days were ₹51.8 crore on day one, ₹31.4 crore on day two, ₹43.85 crore on day three, ₹55.9 crore on day four, and ₹38.1 crore on day five. On day six, the film brought in ₹25 crore in India, according to early estimates, bringing its total to ₹254.55 crore. On Tuesday, the film had a 37.55% occupancy rate for Hindi shows.
The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)