‘Stranger Things 4': The Cast Asks for Bollywood Film Recommendations

The wildly popular show Stranger Things is returning to our screens with its fourth season. The cast– Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Caleb McLaughlin, and Priah Ferguson– talk to The Quint about the show, their experience on the sets, and reveal if they've watched Bollywood films.

Caleb, who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, said, "I am the most mature in the cast. I am the one who has my headphones in and I'm just looking at everybody. Then I have my moments where I can ham it up. Sadie (Sink) is always so poised like, she's gliding on set when she walks around. Priah (Ferguson) gets right to work....she makes me feel like I'm not doing my job."

Gaten reveals that Stranger Things season 4 is 'massive'.

