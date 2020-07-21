Statements of Three Psychiatrists Recorded in Sushant Case: Cops
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June.
The statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist have been recorded by the Mumbai Police in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, news agency ANI quoted the DCP as saying.
"Bandra police has recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case", said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai.
The police have also said that statements of over 35 people have been recorded so far during the course of the investigation.
Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist had quashed claims by some news publications that he had divulged details about the actor being bipolar. In a long Facebook post, Dr Kersi Chavda had rubbished rumours, saying he never breached confidentiality. He had further said that he did not even record a statement. Chavda also called out the media for "filthy journalism".
