Since morning, some publications carried a report that Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist has given statements saying the late actor was suffering from a bipolar disorder. A Times of India report had also cited sources claiming that Sushant’s counsellor had revealed he regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande. The publication later took down the story citing inaccuracies.Now, the psychiatrist, Dr Kersi Chavda has taken to Facebook to rubbish all rumours, saying that he had never breached confidentiality. He also attached a screenshot wherein DCP Abhishek Trimukhe is seen telling a journalist that the doctor’s statement hasn’t been recorded yet. “DCP zone 9...Abhishek Trimukhe, under whose purview I spoke all of three minutes... had made this statement to the media... which was conveniently not posted. So... I have not even made a statement. It is incredible how much filth there is in the media... wherein the most basic “confidentiality issue” between a client and a therapist... is just trampled upon with great impunity. So Dr Chavda... the infamous one... has done nothing that could have caused so much anguish and heartache in people. De Chavda is a professional who is ethical...”, read the statement.Have Received a Copy of Sushant’s Contract With YRF: Mumbai PoliceA number of people called out this report on social media. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.