'Speaks to Millions of People': Kiran Rao On Why Cinema Needs a Social Filter

Speaking about patriarchy in rural and urban India, Rao said, "I don't think being rural or urban necessarily changes the experience of women, the safety of women in their workplace, or their participation in the workforce. I think it basically comes down to society and the way families and communities respond to women. In many kinds of communities, women are just not permitted the choice to study further, to go out and earn a livelihood, to not be married if they don't want to, or to not have children if they don't want to."

"I think even in many, many urban scenarios, on the one hand, there is a lot of talk of patriarchy. On the other hand, it feels like things are very different. But when it comes down to the family unit, there are pressures on a woman that I think the majority of women face, especially when it comes to performing defined roles within a household. Interestingly, when you go across urban India, especially in a metropolis like Mumbai, you'll find a lot more working women who are actually keeping their families going and are the primary breadwinners for their families. But they're still expected to do everything else as well. They're expected to raise their children, to look after the home, and to look after the husband. It's a bit of a conundrum. I mean, either women are expected to do everything or they're not allowed to do what they really want to do," she added.

Speaking about Laapataa Ladies, Rao further added: