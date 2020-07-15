Sonu Sood to Pen Book on Rescuing Migrant Workers During Lockdown
The actor was part of multiple initiatives to help migrants stranded during COVID-19 lockdown.
Actor Sonu Sood has been one of the many good samaritans who has helped migrants stranded during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor's staggering efforts to arrange for transport to take the distressed migrants home were highly appreciated.
Now, as per a report by The Indian Express, Sonu has chosen to pen a book about his experiences. He has teamed up with Penguin Random House to recount on what inspired him to undertake the mammoth task and the rescue missions he headlined. The book, untitled as of now, will be out later this year and published by Ebury Press.
Speaking about the decision to write the book, Sonu said that the past three-and-a-half months have been an eye opener for him.
"Spending around 18 hours with migrants everyday and listening to their heartbreaking stories changed my life. After I arranged for buses or flights to take them home, my heart was filled with joy and relief. I pledged that I’ll keep on working until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones".Sonu Sood, Actor
Sonu said that he thanks God for making him a catalyst in helping the migrants. "I may hail from Mumbai, but through my initiative I have become a part of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and other states where I have now found new friends. Thus I have decided to treasure all these experiences in the form of a book. I am excited as well as nervous and am looking forward to your support", the actor added.
