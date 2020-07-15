Sonu Sood to Pen Book on Rescuing Migrant Workers During Lockdown

Actor Sonu Sood has been one of the many good samaritans who has helped migrants stranded during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor's staggering efforts to arrange for transport to take the distressed migrants home were highly appreciated.

Now, as per a report by The Indian Express, Sonu has chosen to pen a book about his experiences. He has teamed up with Penguin Random House to recount on what inspired him to undertake the mammoth task and the rescue missions he headlined. The book, untitled as of now, will be out later this year and published by Ebury Press.