Not a Single Penny Has Come to My Account: Sonu Sood on Tax Fraud Allegations

He added, “We're teaching students across the country. If any govt will call me, I'm there for them. In my foundation, the maximum funds we get is through my endorsements fee & it takes time to spend them. Not even a single penny has come to my account.”

On Monday, the actor took to social media to address the allegations and wrote in a statement, “You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going.”

The IT department had earlier reportedly stated that Sood had evaded taxes of over Rs 20 crore. According to NDTV, the IT department had also said that Sood’s non-profit had raised Rs 2.1 crore from overseas donors using crowdfunding. The department stated that this violated the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.