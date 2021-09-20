Time Will Tell Your Story: Sonu Sood Tweets After IT Raids
The Income Tax department has alleged that Sonu Sood evaded taxes of over Rs 20 crores.
Actor Sonu Sood posted a message on Twitter following Income Tax raids last week at places linked to him and allegations of tax evasion. Sood's message stated that 'every rupee' in his foundation was 'awaiting its turn to save a life'. He also took a dig at the IT department, commenting that he had been "busy attending to guests' for four days.
"You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going," the actor wrote.
"I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service for the last four days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life", Sood added.
Along with the statement he posted a message in Hindi which loosely translates to, "The most difficult path can seem easy with blessings from fellow Indians".
Some time back, the IT department reportedly stated that Sood has evaded taxes of over Rs 20 crore. As per a report by NDTV, the IT department also said that Sood's non-profit also raised Rs 2.1 crore from overseas donors using a crowdfunding platform. It stated that this was in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act that governs such transactions.
