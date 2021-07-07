Other States to Follow: Sonu Sood Installs First Oxygen Plant in Nellore

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, Sonu Sood has been a part of humanitarian efforts. When the second COVID-19 wave arrived, Sonu with his team at the Sonu Sood Foundation, has been working to help people get better access to medical facilities like hospital beds and oxygen. Now, he has successfully installed the first oxygen plant in Nellore, as promised.

He shared a video on Instagram wherein the citizens of Nellore can be seen celebrating as a truck carrying the oxygen plant passes by. He wrote in the caption, "Thank you Nellore for this warm welcome. I am sure the Oxygen Plant we sent will help us save many precious lives. Oxygen plants for other states to follow. Jai Hind."