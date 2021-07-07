Other States to Follow: Sonu Sood Installs First Oxygen Plant in Nellore
Sonu Sood shared a video of the oxygen plant reaching Nellore on social media.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, Sonu Sood has been a part of humanitarian efforts. When the second COVID-19 wave arrived, Sonu with his team at the Sonu Sood Foundation, has been working to help people get better access to medical facilities like hospital beds and oxygen. Now, he has successfully installed the first oxygen plant in Nellore, as promised.
He shared a video on Instagram wherein the citizens of Nellore can be seen celebrating as a truck carrying the oxygen plant passes by. He wrote in the caption, "Thank you Nellore for this warm welcome. I am sure the Oxygen Plant we sent will help us save many precious lives. Oxygen plants for other states to follow. Jai Hind."
Sonu Sood had earlier said that he plans to install multiple oxygen plants across India. He told IANS, "I have tried to cover all the states. The oxygen plants will be set up near the needy hospitals which will have almost 150-200 beds. All these hospitals will never have shortage. The patients have to sometimes travel far to reach the hospitals and in some cases, they lose their lives as well. With this, I hope, such situation will never arise."
"Right now there are almost 700 concentrators which we are servicing pan India, but it's a temporary arrangement. With an oxygen plant, no one will ever face a problem. Why wait for a third or fourth wave to happen? Even when the pandemic will be over, the villages and districts nearby will have oxygen supply forever," he added.
