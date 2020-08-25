Sonu Sood Offers Accommodation to 20k Migrant Workers in Noida
The Bollywood actor continues his charity work amidst the coronavirus lockdown.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has made headlines for his humanitarian work yet again, after he announced that he would provide accommodation for 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. Additionally, jobs at garment factories have already been arranged for them.
The 47-year-old shared the news via Twitter and wrote: “I am delighted to now offer accommodation to 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through @PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will work round the clock for this noble cause.”
A month ago, Sonu Sood launched the online portal Pravasi Rojgar to help find suitable job opportunities for migrant workers. “Lots of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over some months to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work that is already being done in the country,” the actor had said in a statement.
“Extensive consultations have taken place with top organisations involved in skilling and placing youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology startups and most importantly returned migrants whom I have helped”, he added.
The actor is being widely appreciated for the scope of his work during the coronavirus lockdown. Prior to this, the actor had arranged for migrant workers to be sent to their homes completely free of cost via buses and flights. He and his team also launched a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded migrants.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.