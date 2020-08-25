Sonu Sood Offers Accommodation to 20k Migrant Workers in Noida

A month ago, Sonu Sood launched the online portal Pravasi Rojgar to help find suitable job opportunities for migrant workers. “Lots of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over some months to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work that is already being done in the country,” the actor had said in a statement.

“Extensive consultations have taken place with top organisations involved in skilling and placing youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology startups and most importantly returned migrants whom I have helped”, he added.