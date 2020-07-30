Sonu Sood Reaches Out to Help TV Actor Anupam Shyam
He reached out to the TV actor to aid him financially.
Sonu Sood, who has been helping people during the coronavirus crisis, reached out to actor Anupam Shyam, who is currently in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a Mumbai hospital for dialysis, with financial help.
Anupam Shyam, who is best-known for playing the role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, has been undergoing dialysis at Mumbai's Lifeline Hospital. After the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) appealed to people to provide financial aid for his treatment, Sonu Sood came forward and tweeted that he has been in touch with Anupam's family. "In touch with them," the Dabangg actor wrote on Wednesday, retweeting CINTAA's message.
Anupam Shyam, who has worked in several TV shows and movies, was earlier admitted to Apex Kidney Care in Mumbai. However, after he collapsed during the dialysis, he was shifted to the Lifeline Hospital, his brother Anurag told news agency PTI on Tuesday.
