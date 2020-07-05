Was Getting Filthiest Abuse: Soni Razdan Disables Insta Comments

"Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests’ attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack. There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these morons find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time", Soni Razdan wrote along with a meme.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had also taken to social media to write that her family have been receiving death and rape threats because of her comments. Sharing screenshots of some of the comments, Sonam wrote that she was disabling her comment section on Instagram.