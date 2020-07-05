Was Getting Filthiest Abuse: Soni Razdan Disables Insta Comments
The veteran actor took to social media to write that she will miss feedback from fans.
Soni Razdan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to turn off her Instagram comments after receiving abusive messages on social media. Taking to the app, Soni announced the same and also said that she loved receiving constructive feedback from her fans.
"Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests’ attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack. There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these morons find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time", Soni Razdan wrote along with a meme.
Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had also taken to social media to write that her family have been receiving death and rape threats because of her comments. Sharing screenshots of some of the comments, Sonam wrote that she was disabling her comment section on Instagram.
"Hey guys I usually don’t shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it’s triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I’m turning off my comments", the actor had written.
