Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Delhi Home Robbed of Cash and Jewellery Worth 2.4 Cr

According to the DCP, New Delhi, the theft took place on 11 February.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's residence in Delhi was robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 cr on 11 February, 2022. However, the family decided to lodge a complaint only on 23 February, according to the New Delhi DCP.

The statement by the DCP also states that an FIR had been lodged at Tughlaq Road Police Station immediately and an investigation is underway. According to reports, it was Anand's grandmother who had first noticed that the cash and jewellery were missing.

She lives at the residence located in Amrita Shergill Marg with Sonam's father-in-law Harish Ahuja and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy through a post on Instagram where she wrote, "We can't wait to welcome you." Check out the full post here:

