Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from voicing her opinions on social and political issues. The actor has always made headlines with her comments on events and she chooses to stand her ground. From the CAA-NRC protests to the #MeToo movement, Sonam has made quite some stirring comments.On her birthday, we revisit five times she chose to speak up on issues affecting our country and made her point.CAA-NRC ProtestsIn one of her Instagram posts, Sonam Kapoor seems to have condemned the police violence against students in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who were protesting against CAA-NRC.She shared a quote from Anne Frank, "I see the world being slowly transformed into a wilderness; I hear the approaching thunder that, one day, will destroy us too. I feel the suffering of millions. And yet, when I look up at the sky, I somehow feel that everything will change for the better, that this cruelty too shall end, that peace and tranquility will return once more." Anne Frank, alongside a painting by MF Husain.The Kashmir IssueSpeaking about the Kashmir issue after the abrogation of Article 370, the actor said, "It's heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now but I am very patriotic." She also suggested that staying silent, according to her, is the best way to deal with the situation."So for me now it's better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass. Our country was one country, like, 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heartbreaking," Sonam added."I think it's very complicated and I don't understand it as much because there is so much contrary news everywhere so I don't really know what the truth is. I believe in having peaceful discourse and understanding what's going on."Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Calls Out RSS Chief Over Divorce CommentThe #MeToo MovementMany celebrities came out to talk about the #MeToo movement when it swept the country. In an interview to Outlook, Sonam said that many high profile people in Bollywood choose to remain silent because there is a lot of shaming and victim-blaming in India.She added that she is very lucky to have a family that supports her in every aspect of her life. But most of the girls and boys do not have such kind of security or safety in their homes. The actor also agreed that India is a patriarchal country where women are treated as garbage. So, women are scared to talk about it.Shaheen Bagh FiringThe Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA and NRC took a dark turn when a man opened fire. Sonam also took to Twitter to express her shock, saying she had "never imagined" that something like this could happen in India.She did not mince any words as she demanded that the government "stop divisive dangerous politics" which she says "fuels HATE." She urged her supporters to remember that Hinduism is a religion of "Karma" and "Dharma", and lashed out saying the violence is neither.RSS Chief's Comments on DivorceIn February 2020, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sagh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat made a statement on divorce, calling it a "regressive, foolish statement."While addressing RSS workers Ahmedabad, Bhagwat had said "The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family,"Responding to the same, Sonam took to Twitter to express herself. She wrote, "Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements"