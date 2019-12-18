Sonam Kapoor Quotes Anne Frank, Is This Her Take on CAA + NRC?

Several film actors, lyricists, writers and filmmakers have come out to condemn the police violence against students in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University. While some of them chose to remain non-committal about their stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, a few have been very vocal about their rejection of both these government policies.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday night shared a quote from Anne Frank on her social media. “I see the world being slowly transformed into a wilderness; I hear the approaching thunder that, one day, will destroy us too. I feel the suffering of millions. And yet, when I look up at the sky, I somehow feel that everything will change for the better, that this cruelty too shall end, that peace and tranquility will return once more.” Anne Frank, is the post made by Sonam alongside a painting by MF Husain.

It’s left for the reader to assume what she is referring to. Given the present state of affairs, this could imply her stand on the nationwide protests against CAA and NRC. Sonam’s choice of quote and it’s source draws a parallel to what’s happening in India currently to the genocide of European Jews under Hitler by Nazi Germany.

Take a look at Sonam’s social media post here: