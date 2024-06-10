ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sonakshi Sinha To Tie The Knot With Zaheer Iqbal On This Date

Sonakshi Sinha to marry Zaheer Iqbal on 23 June in South Mumbai, confirms sources

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, with their wedding planned for 23 June, sources reveal to The Quint.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a venue in South Mumbai. Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, has given the couple his blessings.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer entered Bollywood through Salman Khan's films. Sonakshi debuted in Dabangg in 2010, while Zaheer's first film was Notebook in 2019. They also acted together in Double XL.

Take a look at one of the recent posts that Zaheer posted for his girlfriend.

Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The show has been renewed for a second season.

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Sonakshi Sinha 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×