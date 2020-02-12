Sona Mohapatra, Neeta Lulla Mourn the Demise of Wendell Rodricks

Designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away in Goa at the age of 59. According to reports, he passed away at 5:45 pm at his family home in Colvale in North Goa. Condolences are pouring in on social media for his family. Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to write that she is “shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks.”