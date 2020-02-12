Sona Mohapatra, Neeta Lulla Mourn the Demise of Wendell Rodricks
Designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away in Goa at the age of 59. According to reports, he passed away at 5:45 pm at his family home in Colvale in North Goa. Condolences are pouring in on social media for his family. Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to write that she is “shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks.”
Designer Neeta Lulla told The Quint that Rodricks was a warm person and great friend. “Shocked to hear this news . He was a warm person and a great friend and colleague. We taught at the same college. Wendell was highly talented and creative . He will be missed and his void will be felt,” said Neeta.
Also Read : Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away at 59
Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “No Wendell Rodricks. Trying to call you. Pick up.”
Filmmaker Onir shared some photos of him and Rodricks on Twitter, writing, “ Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend Wendell Rodricks’ sudden demise . Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project .... the museum of costumes in Goa . Loving and warm .. will always cherish the week I spend with him this nov in Goa .”
Here are some more reactions to Rodricks’ demise.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )