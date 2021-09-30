Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur at Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya's Birthday Bash

Actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya turned four on Wednesday, 29 September. To celebrate the occasion, Soha and Kunal threw a grand birthday party for her child.

Innaya’s family members, including Kareena Kapoor and her sons Taimur and Jeh, Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim, attended the celebration. Neha Dhupia was also present at the party.