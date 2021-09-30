ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur at Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya's Birthday Bash

Kareena Kapoor posted pictures of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya's birthday bash on Instagram.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared photos from Soha Ali Khan &amp; Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya's birthday bash.</p></div>
Actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya turned four on Wednesday, 29 September. To celebrate the occasion, Soha and Kunal threw a grand birthday party for her child.

Innaya’s family members, including Kareena Kapoor and her sons Taimur and Jeh, Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim, attended the celebration. Neha Dhupia was also present at the party.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos. One of them shows brothers Ibrahim and Taimur flaunting their identical tattoos and smiling to the camera. Ibrahim captioned the photo as, “Only person I would get matching tattoos with".

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ibrahim and Taimur pose for a photo at Inaaya's birthday.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Taimur and Inaaya at the birthday party.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and the other mommies at the party.</p></div>

Neha Dhupia also shared some moments from Inaaya's birthday bash.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neha Dhupia poses with Soha.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neha with her daughter Mehr and Inaaya.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neha and Kareena.</p></div>

