Reach for the Stars: Kareena Kapoor’s Wish for Niece Inaaya
Inaaya's mother Soha Ali Khan, and aunt Saba Pataudi also wished the 4-year-old on social media.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns 4 today. Aunt Kareena Kapoor took to social media and shared a picture of Inaaya with the caption, “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya. Reach for the stars always, beautiful girl.”
Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi commented, “Love you, Inni jaan. Happy Birthday. God bless.”
Saba shared a birthday wish for Inaaya with a picture she clicked herself. “Happy Birthday to my Jaan. Stay blessed. Aani will always have your back. (Anni....short for khalajaani)” Saba wrote.
Soha also shared glimpses from daughter Inaaya’s birthday bash on her Instagram stories. One of the stories features Inaaya standing in front of a board that says, “Welcome to Inaaya’s Unicorn Land.”
On the occasion of Daughter’s Day, Soha had shared a picture with her mother Sharmila Tagore, and Inaaya. “A daughter may outgrow your lap (although this picture begs to differ) but she will never outgrow your heart – Anon,” the caption read. Inaaya was seen sitting on Soha’s lap.
Saba had commented, “A daughter always a daughter. lots of love ...to my baby sis ..my first daughter;) and hers, my jaan inni.”
