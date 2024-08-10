ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sobhita & Naga Chaitanya Pose With Parents In New Pics From Their Engagement

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on 8 August.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on 8 August. Now, new pictures from the ceremony have surfaced on social media where the couple can be seen posing with their parents.

One of the photos shared on X featured Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni, his mother Lakshmi Daggubati, father Nagarjuna and stepmother Amala Akkineni.

In another photo, the couple can be seen posing with Sobhita's family.

In a joint post on Instagram, Sobhita and Chaitanya shared pictures from the ceremony. They captioned them using verses from Kurunthogai, translated by AK Ramanujan. "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. – From Kurunthogai, translated by AK Ramanujan."

