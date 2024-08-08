Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged; See First Pics

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have announced their engagement. They shared pictures from the ceremony, posted by Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna.
Nagarjuna wrote on social media, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love."
The ceremony was held at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Attendees included Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni, Chaitanya’s brother Akhil, and Dhulipala’s parents.
Naga Chaitanya previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They split in 2021.
