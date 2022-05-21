Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Their Second Child

Ed’s representative told The Sun, “Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine. They're so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour. We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time."

Ed and Cherry had welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.