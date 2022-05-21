Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Their Second Child
Ed Sheeran shared the news on Instagram and wrote, 'We are both so in love with her.'
In a surprise announcement on Instagram, Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second daughter. Ed posted a picture of baby socks with the caption, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.”
Ed’s representative told The Sun, “Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine. They're so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour. We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time."
Ed and Cherry had welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.
