‘If 2 Are in There… I Might Just Lose It’: Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy

The singer also opened up about suffering from perinatal depression when she was pregnant earlier, “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible… women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her …”

She added, “But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari confirmed the news of her pregnancy with a post of his own. He wrote, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”