‘If 2 Are in There… I Might Just Lose It’: Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy
Britney Spears' conservatorship came to an end in November, 13 years after it began.
Britney Spears took to social media to say that she is now pregnant. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Britney shared.
Britney added, “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it… I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have …”
The singer also opened up about suffering from perinatal depression when she was pregnant earlier, “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible… women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her …”
She added, “But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”
Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari confirmed the news of her pregnancy with a post of his own. He wrote, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”
Britney had announced her engagement to Sam Asghari in September 2021, the same month her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship the pop star was under for 13 years.
The conservatorship was terminated in November. In June, Britney had testified in court and called the conservatorship ‘abusive'. Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who took over her case in July after the singer was allowed to choose her own counsel, argued in court that suspending Jamie would play a huge role in “ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed by her father, so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored.”
Britney Spears had also claimed that her conservators were preventing her from starting a family with Asghari, further alleging that they wouldn’t let her remove her IUD (birth control device).
In her testimony in June, Britney had said, “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”
Jamie Spears continued to claim that he didn’t cause his daughter any harm. His attorney submitted court documents that claimed that “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter”.
