Singer Armaan Malik Reacts After Being Mistaken For 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Contestant

Singer Armaan Malik recently took to social media to issue an official statement after some fans mistook him for YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Addressing his fans in the statement, Armaan explained how having the same name as the YouTuber is hampering his reputation and urged his fans to stop tagging him in posts related to the latter.
The singer's statement read, "Hi everyone. I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person."
“I want to be very clear: I have no connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years. While I can't stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this,” he added.
He concluded by saying, “Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him."
Have a look at his post on X here:
Armaan's post has gained over 4.3 lakh views, 8,600 likes and more than 300 comments since the time it was first shared on X.
In addition to being a singer, Armaan is also a music producer. Recently, the singer dropped a single with international pop star Ed Sheeran.
YouTuber Armaan, on the other hand, is a content creator. His videos usually feature his two wives, Payal and Kritika.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)