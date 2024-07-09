Singer Armaan Malik Reacts After Being Mistaken For 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Contestant

Singer Armaan Malik recently took to social media to issue an official statement after some fans mistook him for YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Addressing his fans in the statement, Armaan explained how having the same name as the YouTuber is hampering his reputation and urged his fans to stop tagging him in posts related to the latter.

The singer's statement read, "Hi everyone. I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person."