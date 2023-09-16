SIIMA 2023 Winners List: '777 Charlie', 'RRR', 'Kantara' Win Big

At the South Indian International Awards (SIIMA) 2023, SS Rajamouli’s RRR had received the highest number of nominations when the nominees were announced in August. RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan were competing for the title of ‘Best Actor’ in Telugu alongside Adivi Sesh, Dulquer Salmaan, Nikhil Siddhartha, and Sidhu Jonnalagadda.
While the Best Film Award (Kannada) went to 777 Charlie, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was the most-awarded. Here is the complete winners list of SIIMA 2023:
SIIMA '23 Winners (Telugu)
Best Film Award: Sita Ramam
Best Director: SS Rajamouli (RRR)
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Sreeleela (Dhamaka)
Best Actor in Leading Role: Jr NTR (RRR)
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics: Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)
Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics: Adivi Sesh (Major)
Promising Newcomer: Ganesh Bellamkonda
Best Debutant Actress: Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)
Best Debutant Producers: Sharath and Anurag (Major)
Best Playback Singer - Female: Singer Mangli, for Jinthaak (Dhamaka)
Best Playback Singer - Male: Miryala Ram for DJ Tillu title track
Best Music Director: MM Keeravaani (RRR)
Best Lyric Writer: Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu (RRR)
Best Cinematographer: Senthil Kumar (RRR)
Best Debutant Director: Mallidi Vassisht (Bimbisara)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sangeetha (Masooda)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Rana Daggubati (Bheemla Nayak)
Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Telugu): Srinivasa Reddy (Karthikeya 2)
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Telugu): Suhas (HIT - 2)
Sensation of the Year (Telugu): Nikhil Siddhartha (Karthikeya 2)
SIIMA '23 Winners (Kannada)
Best Film: 777 Charlie
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Srinidhi Shetty (KGF Chapter 2)
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Yash (KGF Chapter 2)
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics Choice: Sapthami Gowda (Kantara)
Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics: Rishab Shetty (Kantara)
Special Appreciation Award - Pathbreaking Story: Rishab Shetty (Kantara)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Shubha Raksha (Home Minister)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Diganth Manchale (Gaalipata 2)
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Achyuth Kumar (Kantara)
Best Debutant Producer: Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar (Dollu)
Best Debutant Actress: Neetha Ashok (Vikrant Rona)
Best Debutant Actor: Pruthvi Shamanur (Padavi Poorva)
Special Appreciation Award - Actor in a Lead Role: Rakshit Shetty (Charlie 777)
Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Prakash Thuminad (Kantara)
Special Appreciation Award: Mukesh Laxman (Kantara)
Best Music Director: B. Ajaneesh Loknath (Kantara)
Best Debutant Director: Sagar Puranik (Dollu)
