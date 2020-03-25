Take It Seriously: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan on 21-Day Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus that has claimed the lives of thousands across the world. TV stars have taken to social media to welcome this move, appealing to their fans to adhere to the PM’s guidelines and stay put at home.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to write, “Be safe and stay at home for yourself and your family! #21days #21dayslockdown”.