Sidharth Malhotra Reacts After His Fan Gets Duped of Rs 50 Lakh By a Fan Page

Sidharth Malhotra has reacted after one of his fans claimed that they were blackmailed by the actor's fan page and were duped of Rs 50 lakh.
Taking to social media, Sidharth issued an official statement addressing his fans. In his statement, the actor revealed that he does not support any of such fraudulent activities and asked his fans to be cautious and report the cases to appropriate authorities.
He wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money."
"I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information. My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big Love and Hug," Sidharth added.
Have a look at his post here:
Earlier this week, a fan named Minoo, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how a fan page of the actor duped them of Rs 50 lakh by claiming that "Sidharth's life is in danger because of his actor-wife Kiara Advani."
The fan also claimed that they paid "weekly charges" to the fan page to get inside information on Sidharth and speak with him. In addition, they reportedly bought three gift hampers, which turned out to be photoshopped.