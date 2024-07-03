'Sidharth Malhotra Was In Danger': Actor's Fan Blackmailed; Duped of Rs 50 Lakh

Minoo, a fan of Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, was reportedly blackmailed and duped of Rs 50 lakh by one of the actor's fan pages on social media.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, Minoo introduced themselves in a series of tweets and went on to explain how a fan page of Sidharth accused his actor-wife Kiara Advani of harming him and duped money money from them. Minoo also shared a bunch of screenshots of their chats with the fan page.
One of the tweets by X user @desi_girl334 read, "Dear @sidmalhotra & all Sidians, My name is Minoo Vasudevan from USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates. Between October 2023 to December 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between October 18th-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in UK, Maariya. Disclaimer: Some chats & evidence during this time have been deleted. However, I have crucial ones as evidence."
"Aliza told me fake stories: Sid's life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, sexually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him," they added.
Have a look at the Twitter thread here:
Another tweet read, "Furthermore, she & the Dharma crew took full control of his bank account by threatening to kill his family if he didn't give them his bank password & signed chequebooks. Aliza asked me to help her 'save Sid'. I obliged, and Aliza introduced me to Sid's fake PR team member, Deepak Dubey (@magical_master_of_mumbai). He, in turn, introduced me to an informer on Kiara's team, Radhika (@sidharthdefender). They would tell me inside info on Sid & Kiara's every move."
"I paid them weekly charges to get inside info & speak with Sid. Also, I bought Sid 3 gift hampers, which I found out were photoshopped. Apart from this, expenses were made to save Sid from death or torture. All this led to a loss of 50 lakhs." The X user also shared many tweets about how she was lied to repeatedly so that she would pay money," Minoo added.
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst their friends and family. The couple shared screen in filmmaker Vishnuvardhan's 2021 film Shershaah.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)