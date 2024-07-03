'Sidharth Malhotra Was In Danger': Actor's Fan Blackmailed; Duped of Rs 50 Lakh

One of the tweets by X user @desi_girl334 read, "Dear @sidmalhotra & all Sidians, My name is Minoo Vasudevan from USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates. Between October 2023 to December 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between October 18th-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in UK, Maariya. Disclaimer: Some chats & evidence during this time have been deleted. However, I have crucial ones as evidence."

"Aliza told me fake stories: Sid's life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, sexually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him," they added.

Have a look at the Twitter thread here: