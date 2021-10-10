I Only Talk About My Life: Siddharth on ‘Cheaters Never Prosper’ Tweet

The actor also said that he posted that tweet after a conversation with the director of his film Mahasamudram, about cheating being a theme in the plot.

Last Saturday, both Samantha and Chaitanya issued statements confirming the news of their separation. “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” the statement read.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also issued another statement on Friday addressing ‘false rumours that are being spread’ about her. “Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” Samantha wrote.