Won't Shut Up: Siddharth Alleges TN BJP Members Leaked His Number
The actor also posted a screenshot of a TN BJP member asking people to 'harass' him.
Actor Siddharth has alleged that Tamil Nadu BJP members have leaked his phone number. The actor added that he and his family have been receiving abusive calls and are being threatened with death and rape. Siddharth took to social media to write that he has submitted all the numbers to the police.
"My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying", Siddharth tweeted.
Siddharth also posted a screenshot of a BJP TN member asking people to 'harass' him. "This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. "Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again) We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people?", he added.
Some time back, Siddharth reacted to BJP's promise of providing free vaccines in Bengal if they are voted to power. Replying to a tweet from the official BJP Bengal handle he wrote, "When you are voted out of power one day, this country will truly be vaccinated. Its coming. We will still be here... at least to remind you of this tweet."
