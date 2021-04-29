Won't Shut Up: Siddharth Alleges TN BJP Members Leaked His Number

Actor Siddharth has alleged that Tamil Nadu BJP members have leaked his phone number. The actor added that he and his family have been receiving abusive calls and are being threatened with death and rape. Siddharth took to social media to write that he has submitted all the numbers to the police.

"My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying", Siddharth tweeted.