Shweta Tiwari Gets Son's Custody; Abhinav Kohli to Have Visitation Rights
Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been fighting the custody battle for months.
The Bombay High Court has granted actor Shweta Tiwari custody of her son Reyansh, as per a report by The Times of India. Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been given visitation rights. Shweta and Abhinav have been engaged in a custody battle for their son for months.
The Times of India report also stated that Abhinav has been given access to speak to Reyansh for 30 minutes every day over video conference and visit him for two hours over the weekends. Speaking to the publication Abhinav said, "The news is true. It's a huge relief for me as I have been fighting the custody battle for months. I haven't met my son for 11 months, so I am elated to finally be able to see him. This is just the beginning and there’s a long way to go.”
This is reportedly not a custody settlement as the court said that the custody battle has to be taken up at the family court. Abhinav added, "I wish I could meet my son everyday. This is not a victory for me, it is Reyansh's victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight".
In December last year, Abhinav had filed a petition against Shweta claiming that she was keeping Reyansh away from him, and sought permission to meet the child. Earlier this year, Abhinav had also alleged that Shweta left the country without ensuring proper arrangements for their son. Soon after the allegations, Shweta uploaded CCTV videos on Instagram where Abhinav was allegedly forcibly trying to get hold of Reyansh.
Shweta is currently admitted in a Mumbai hospital due to low blood pressure and weakness.
