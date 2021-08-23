Shweta & Amitabh Bachchan Visit Abhishek at The Hospital?

Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta were clicked outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday. According to a Times of India report, the father and daughter went to visit Abhishek Bachchan, who reportedly suffered a hand injury recently. However, neither the actor nor the hospital have confirmed the news.

The TOI report also states that Abhishek with a sling tied around his right hand and bandages on his fingers at the Mumbai airport with Aishwarya and Aaradhya some days back. Aishwarya had gone to Madhya Pradesh to shoot for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.