Amitabh Bachchan Is Now Alexa, But It’s Not Free

The video features Amitabh Bachchan (as Alexa) reminding a couple to take an umbrella, practicing tongue twisters with a kid, being dusted, and reciting a joke. As Alexa, users will be able to access Amitabh’s iconic baritone voice for jokes, the weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and a lot more.

Speaking about the venture, Amitabh Bachchan said in a statement, “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa.”