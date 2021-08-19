Amitabh Bachchan Is Now Alexa, But It’s Not Free
Amitabh Bachchan's voice can be accessed on the Alexa speakers with the wake call 'Amit Ji', after purchase.
Amitabh Bachchan is now Alexa as the Amazon device introduces a celebrity voice. Indian customers can now choose to add Amitabh’s voice to their Alexa speakers but the offer comes at the price point of Rs 299. However, it is available as the introductory price of Rs 149. The instructions to purchase the feature can also be accessed by saying, “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan.”
Instead of ‘Alexa’, customers with the Amitabh version can activate the speaker using the wake call ‘Amit Ji’. Amitabh Bachchan shared the announcement video on social media and wrote, “T 4003 - Another day .. another beginning .. another connect .. with you .. now on #Alexa .. ask and ye shall hear .. !!”
The video features Amitabh Bachchan (as Alexa) reminding a couple to take an umbrella, practicing tongue twisters with a kid, being dusted, and reciting a joke. As Alexa, users will be able to access Amitabh’s iconic baritone voice for jokes, the weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and a lot more.
Speaking about the venture, Amitabh Bachchan said in a statement, “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.