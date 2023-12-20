'Haven't Taken a Penny From My Parents Since I Was 21': Shruti Haasan

During her conversation Shruti spoke about how her parents' separation had affected her and her sister. "Since I was very young, I saw both my parents as individuals and not just my parents. I realised that both of them deserved happiness on their terms because they are both such nice people. They are not manipulative & they would never hurt anyone. Having said that, of course their separation was very tumultuous. I think it was harder on Akshara because she was younger. But they are very happy in where they are today and I couldn't be happier for them."

Speaking about how she dealt with being the daughter of such popular actors Shruti said, "I had initially ignored it, which was not nice. I won’t deny that doors opened for me because of my lineage, but I am so proud of the fact that I have never used their help or their names. I have had very tough days, but I haven't taken a penny from my parents since I was 21."

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty