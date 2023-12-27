'I'm Not Married': Shruti Haasan Dismisses Wedding Rumours With Santanu Hazarika

Actor-musician Shruti Haasan took to social media to clarify rumours about her marriage to boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The wedding rumours started doing the rounds after Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, claimed that the actor is married during an AMA session on Reddit.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti penned a short note dismissing the rumours. She wrote, "So, I'm not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don't know me at all, please calm down."
Meanwhile, Santanu also took to social media to confirm that he is not married. He wrote, "Y'all need to calm down! We are not married! Individuals who don't know us please stop spreading rumours," with a folded-hands emoji."
In the AMA session, a user had asked Orry, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can't take a name just give hints."
In response, Orry wrote, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don't even know her/ Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a "Pune" (peon) like a spot boy or smth."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti was last seen in the Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will next be see in The Eye and Dacoit.
