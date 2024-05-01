Shreya Ghoshal & Sunidhi Chauhan Share Fun a Selfie; See Post

Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, two beloved singers in Bollywood, recently shared a rare selfie on Instagram. They were seated together inside a plane in the photo.
In the first photo, the duo hugged each other with smiles for the camera. Sunidhi wore a black and white shirt, while Shreya chose a cream-colored one for their trip. They both sported dark sunglasses.
Take a look at the photo:
The caption read, "SC SG break the internet (laughing face emojis) @sunidhichauhan5."
Sunidhi Chauhan replied, "This flight was super fun!!! Love you (red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I want to be on that plane! Just to listen to the conversation!" Salim Merchant commented, "Two of my favourite artists."
Both singers are known for singing some of the most famous songs in Bollywood. Sunidhi is known for chartbusters from the film Dhoom while Shreya has done songs for films like Parineeta.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)